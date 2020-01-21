Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Do you remember the recent hurricane that decimated 1,000 square miles of New England forest and destroyed most of Vermont’s sugar maples? Or the recent wild fires that destroyed nine towns in the state of Maine and scorched over 200,000 acres? Or the Great New England drought—the worst in recorded history?
For most of us, of course not. The hurricane occurred in 1938, the Maine fires in 1947, and the New England drought in the mid 1960s — long before climate change was an issue.
These anecdotes, of course, prove nothing about climate change and its correlation to extreme weather events — just like Tropical Storm Irene proved nothing about the topic in 2011, despite the claims from politicians. But the data reveal that extreme weather events are not increasing in our region. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has calculated that since 1887, the upward trend of frequency of hurricanes “is not significantly distinguishable from zero.” — in other words, there has been no increase in the frequency of hurricanes for the last 135 years.
What about flooding? The University of New Hampshire Sustainability Institute in a study of Northern New Hampshire precipitation, found little to no measured increased heavy precipitation events — characterized as over 4 inches in a 48 hour period — in three out of four weather stations monitored from 1963 to the present.
Drought? New England has not suffered a major drought for over a half century.
