Deb Haaland’s Opponents
To the Editor:
Representative Deb Haaland’s (D-NM) nomination to be the next Interior Secretary has faced vigorous opposition from a few members of the US Senate. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) have placed holds on her nomination and have been joined in their opposition by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY).
They claim that she has “radical” views on the climate crisis even though Republican Reps. Tom Cole (OK) and Don Young (AK) praise her bipartisanship in her role as chairwomen of the House Natural Resources subcommittee that oversees the Interior Department. And that Republicans Senators Lisa Murkowski (AK) and Susan Colins (ME) were quick to support her nomination.
A national survey by Pew Research Center showed that two-thirds of Americans, including a majority of Republicans, believe that the government should do more to reduce the impact of climate change. It also found that eight out of ten Americans believe that the U.S. should prioritize developing alternative energy sources.
So how can these four senators claim that Rep. Haaland has radical views when she agrees with the great majority of Americans and given her support from mainstream Republicans?
I believe they are using a common tactic that those who oppose taking climate action use to try to discredit anyone who advocates for taking climate action. They want Americans to believe that taking any climate action is extreme and radical.
In an interview in February 2017, Sen. Daines stated that a president should have the Cabinet of his or her choice: “I think whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat, generally we should be getting behind the president after an election.”
So why is he not getting behind President Biden’s nominee to lead the Interior Department? And why are three other senators joining him?
I believe the answer lies in their campaign contributions. Since coming to Congress, the gas and oil industry has contributed $4.5 million to Sen. Cornyn, $1.2 million to Sen. Daines, $1.17 million to Sen. Barrasso, and $616,000 to Sen. Lummis.
It appears to me that what these senators consider to be “radical” is simply her desire to protect America’s public lands from exploitation by their financial supporters—the oil and gas industry.
Rep. Haaland is a 35th-generation New Mexican whose ancestors migrated to the Rio Grande Valley in the late 1200s and will be the first Native American Cabinet member. As a member of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe, her record in Congress, and as someone who cares deeply about our public lands, I believe that she is perfectly suited to be our Secretary of the Interior Department.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
