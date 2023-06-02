Hey, what was this debt ceiling crisis really all about?
Was it about cutting spending? Nope. Reducing the deficit? Are you kidding me? Was it because the Dems were wrecking the economy and piling up debt? Nope, wrong political party. How about protecting the wealthy? Bingo!
Some history.
Reagan—he cut taxes on the wealthy, producing some of the biggest peacetime deficits ever seen. Clinton got the economy back in order and left a surplus!
Bush immediately gave giant tax cuts to the (do I have to spell it out?) wealthy, and left the country in The Great Recession. In the process, BUSH TRIPLED THE NATIONAL DEBT.
Obama got the economy back in order, substantially reducing deficit spending. Then Trump massively cut taxes on the needy (Just Kidding) on the wealthy, raised the national debt by 40%! Nary a peep out of the Republicans.
And Biden? He actually reduced deficit spending.
So, what did the R’s take off the negotiating table: no taxes on the wealthy or corporations, no closing of tax loopholes, reduced money for the IRS which was going to use that money to go after wealthy tax cheats. A move that is estimated will cost $1 Trillion in tax revenues!
This whole debt ceiling crisis was to protect the wealthy from paying their fair share. That means the rest of us pay more.
So, If you want both higher taxes and larger deficits to pay for tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations, vote Republican!
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
