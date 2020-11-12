Decency and Patriotism?
To the Editor:
While trying to think of some benefit to come out of a Biden/Harris election, I was able to come up with one thing that would be great for subscribers to our only local newspaper.
That would be the possibility of opening up the paper and not being confronted with one to three insulting, slanderous cartoons in every edition depicting the president of our country, the United States of America.
A little decency and patriotism would go a long way. It might even help your subscription rates.
