Decency Matters
To the Editor:
My family and I moved to St Johnsbury in 2005 when I took a job as a primary care physician at the Concord Health Center,. I now work as Hospice Medical Director for Caledonia Home Health and Hospice. I take care of all sorts of people, old and young, Democrat and Republican, rich and poor. I love hearing people’s stories and finding ways to connect to them and their families as they face their toughest illnesses—through respect, compassion, humility and humor.
My husband, State Representative Scott Campbell, and I have been married for more than 35 years. Long marriages are built on shared values, and he and I share a deep commitment to our community— all its members. When he decided to run for the House, he did it out a sense of responsibility to contribute his time, energy, knowledge and passion.
In his first election campaigns, pre-Covid, I proudly attended debates held at the St Johnsbury Athenaeum, and was very impressed by the civility and respect candidates and audience members across party lines accorded each other. I spoke to friends and family who live in more contentious parts of our country and I bragged about the old fashioned sense of civil engagement we had in our town. I was particularly touched by an opinion piece written by John McClaughry referring to my husband “as by all accounts an intelligent and well-meaning man,” before going on to disagree with his policies. Cal Rec 4/19/2021
Which is why I am so upset, heart-broken and angry to see Candidate Frank Empsall’s advertisement attacking my husband in the 9/12 edition of the paper. Because it included a photo of my husband, I first thought it was an ad placed by Scott. Then I read Mr Empsall’s bullying words. He tries to portray Scott as a one-dimensional thinker. My husband is anything but. He reads deeply and researches the concepts behind every bill he votes on. He works nights and weekends. He answers phone calls and emails even when we are on vacation. I overhear snippets of these conversations. He’s talking to constituents about Alzheimer’s funding, and school meals, and the opioid crisis and the need for more jobs, more housing, more childcare, and more broadband in our community.
Candidate Empsall wrote “The most important cause in Montpelier for Scott Campbell is driving up your energy prices to make you stop using gasoline, diesel, heating oil and propane—all to defeat what he believes to be catastrophic ‘climate change’”. Why the quotation marks around “climate change”? Does Mr Empsall believe the climate is as it was when he was a boy?
Has Mr Empsall sat across the table and civilly discussed his ideas with people who disagree with him? Does he have well developed ideas, or only sound bite attacks such as he put in his ad? I wish you could have seen the political climate in our small town, Mr Empsall, the way it was just 4 years ago, when you could disagree with your opponents, but still treat them with respect and dignity., as we all wish to be treated. Please, for our community’s sake, for the future of our civil democracy, model decency.
Mary Ready, MD
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.