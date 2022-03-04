Declining The Role Of Moderator

This is an open letter to the citizens of the Town of Lyndon. For 10 years I have served as Lyndon’s Town Moderator, a position I was honored to serve in. This year I chose not to continue and did not submit a petition to have my name on the ballot. Nevertheless, I have been notified that I was written in on the ballot with enough signatures to be officially elected. I am indeed quite humbled and want to thank the voters who chose to write me in.
However, I truly believe it is time for some new blood. Town meeting in Lyndon has been declining in attendance, both the in-person attendance and the number of votes cast. I feel it is important to bring new energy to revitalize this incredibly important part of our town’s heritage. I am aware that Dan Dailey has expressed an interest in the moderator’s position and I believe he’ll do a great job, so I’ve notified the town clerk that I’m officially declining the role in the hope he will be appointed.
But I wanted to give special thanks to all for the opportunity and faith you had placed in me. I will truly cherish your willingness to write me in.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
