Decorum & Manners

To the Editor:
Well, we had the biggest laugh in a week when reading the article in Saturday’s Caledonian-Record by Darcie McCann. In this piece, Ms McCann bemoans that decorum and manners were pushed aside at the weekly legislative breakfast . I have a few questions…
Are these the same legislators that just voted themselves a big, fat pay raise –base pay starting at $52,000 with gas mileage, housing, health insurance, elder /child care, adjournment pay ,$69 in daily food allowance and other perks? Of course, The Speaker of the House and Senate President of both chambers get twice the pay of other lawmakers. I know working Vermonters would love to vote themselves a pay raise and feed their families on $69 a day!
Are these the same legislators that have passed the S5 “Affordable Heat Act” (aka the carbon tax) that few legislators can understand never mind explain to their constituents? Essentially, the fuel companies are forced to purchase ”credits” from and arbitrary board made up of folks that have not been elected but are in the pockets of the gas and electric companies. The oil companies in turn, drop these increases on the Vermont homeowners. These same legislators vetoed a bill that would put a price cap on increases of $.20 per gallon! They don’t know how much it is going to cost but neither do they want to protect Vermonters from these increased prices.
Are these the legislators that voted to restrict public school tuition to private schools by requiring private schools to fall under their ideological mandates and essentially make them into state controlled schools? Our legislators, who were so incensed by the Supreme Court ruling for private schools that they came up with this to prevent taxpayer dollars going to any school that they deem ‘unfit’. Did they ever think that the parents that don’t want their children in public, state run schools ARE taxpayers?
Are these the legislators that are currently contemplating the passage of S.151 which would allow a 12 year old to be treated for STD’s without parent notification or consent?
Are these the legislators that want to burden small business with added taxes for all kinds of paid leave?
I won’t even get into the Act 250 debacle, the school tax burden on home owners for schools (schools that have less children and with the schools showing more interest in pronouns than their failing achievement scores), the continued erosion of parental rights, or the fact they want to make Vermont a destination state for both abortion and end of lifers. The list goes on and on.
But you, Ms McCann, are worried about manners and decorum. I say the time for manners and decorum has passed as these legislators have made it very clear that they neither respect their constituents nor represent our interests. These legislators are only interested in forcing on us their ideologies and to control of every aspect of the lives of Vermonters.
Richard & Priscilla Sampson
Barnet, Vt.
