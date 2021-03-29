Defend our Constitution
To the Editor:
I read Gregg Robbins’ letter to the editor. Yes, there is a disconnect in the legislature & in the governor’s office.
The constraints of COVID 19 have held a number of people hostage. The governor is going along with the left. Having refugees come to our state means we will be faced with a greater tax burden. Is this policy of accepting refugees necessary? Well, if you are a tax & spend Democrat. What happened to drawing a line & defending a position?
Folks, we can’t run to the exits & forget our responsibilities. We need to protect & defend our Constitution. We are a state with a rural constituency. Let’s stand up to our rights!
Leland Alper
Barnet, Vt.
