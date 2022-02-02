Deficit Hawk, War Is The Forever Exception

Just a few months ago our federal leadership and indentured servants to corporate America debated what was arguably the most consequential social spending bill since the New Deal. The whole thing died an unsurprising death at the hands of moderate Dems and Republican ranting endlessly about the deficit.
Now here we are a few months later, Biden happily revving up America’s war machine to send troops to Ukraine, to preemptively get involved in a dispute that the EU and NATO should own. The American war machine isn’t free to run, it’s the biggest source of American deficit and it continues to run unchecked. Where is the conservative idealism here? Where are the deficit hawks now?
$200 million this week, plus troops stationed in Ukraine for the next 18 years will far surpass any transformational social spending bill. Maybe we can learn from our mistakes, or $8 trillion and 900,000 deaths wasn’t enough in Afghanistan over a 20-year period.
The fake conservative ideology in federal government is a fallacy, the only ideology with the few exceptions in either party is power, and of course, doing the bidding for the largest donors, long live citizens united.
Hopefully our new contingent of congressional candidates have and hold true to an ideology that prioritizes spending on people, not the military industrial complex.
