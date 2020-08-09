Defund Teachers?
To the Editor:
I’m writing in response to Tom Evslin’s Op-Ed titled Defund Teachers during the Pandemic in the August 5th edition of the Caledonian-Record.Mr. Evslin has a very impressive background in the corporate world but I don’t see anything related to teaching children in a classroom. My question to him is “when was the last time you were in a school, in a classroom, interacting with children for even a couple of hours?” I love to hear people’s opinions on matters they have absolutely no clue about.
How would Mr. Evslin feel if I wrote an Op-Ed about how the corporate world - especially CEO’s should be defunded because they run businesses for the sole purpose of making money fortheir shareholders. Under paying their non management employees, shutting down business and putting hard working people out of a job simply because the business entity was not producing enough capital to pay for their (CEO’s) outrageous salaries and increase stock shares to satisfy shareholders.
Never having worked in the large corporate world and not really knowing its ins and outs, I’m just spouting what I perceive. Which is what Mr Evslin is doing - I am sure - because what he wrote makes it evident he has no idea what it is to be a teacher. The hard work and hours teachers put in for a pittance of the salary that CEO’s or any professional makes, that requires a college degree, (Masters preferred) and continual professional development for licensure renewal. Plus teachers have to pay for their license and it’s renewal. During the shutdown of schools in March teachers worked twice as hard and clocked extra hours trying to navigate online learning and making sure their students mained their education.
