Degradation Of Human Interaction
To the Editor:
Human interactions are important…
We have systematically seen the degradation of human interaction and with it the prevalence of depression, hostility, carelessness, callousness, and even mental illness.
There are fewer and fewer ways we personally interact with one another and an increasing number of ways we interact artificially through video games, smart devices, and computers.
We have seen a decrease in pleasant, respectful, thoughtful conversation and watched as our friends, neighbors, and even our family members berate, insult, demonize, and attack each other with a ferociousness never seen before; and most of us have even found ourselves caught up in those damaging rogue waves.
We have watched as people ignore those in their immediate company as they ineffectually engage through platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, SnapChat, and Tik Tok.
Neuroscience research has shown that the extended exposure to digital media is having a profoundly negative impact on the human brain. It is actually changing how we think, how we act, and how we react to events in our lives and each other.
Though research studies vary some on the percentages, most researchers agree that communication is around 55% non-verbal (body language), 38% verbal (vocalizations), and 7% the written word. This means human interaction is necessary for us to effectively communicate with one another.
So, what can we do?
1. Limit the time you spend on Social Media platforms.
2. Turn off all notifications on devices and be intentional about what you see.
3. Seek out opportunities to have in-person conversations.
4. Make a call instead of sending a text.
5. Hug someone, hugs reduce stress hormone levels.
6. Offer a smile, smiles are contagious.
7. Send a handwritten letter instead of an email.
8. Listen with the intent of understanding.
9. Respect opinions that differ from your own.
10. Employ critical thinking skills & do your own research.
11. Remember that most people have positive intentions.
12. Take time every day to go out into nature and ground yourself.
13. Speak (and type) to others as you would want them to speak to you.
14. Treat others with dignity and respect.
15. Put down the phone and see, really see, one another.
Digital media is unfortunately a staple in our lives today, but that does not mean we need to continue to allow it to dehumanize us. None of us are perfect, we all will make mistakes, but we can all do better…for everyone’s sake.
Respectfully,
Brigitte Codling
Bath, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.