Delay Mowing

If you are not cutting for hay, please consider postponing mowing your fields and meadows until after the first frost. Cutting now is just about the worst time to cut as pollinators are taking full advantage of summer’s wild blooms, some birds are still nesting in shaggy grasses and the Monarch butterflies are laying eggs on fragrant milkweed. Each female lays between 300 to 1000 eggs. When her eggs hatch, the caterpillars eat only milkweed as it makes them unpalatable to predators. They then pupate into incredible gold-rimmed green chrysalises, and after two weeks hatch in time to head south before the Fall.
If you allow your milkweed to grow until mid summer, you are enticing these gorgeous butterflies to lay their eggs, and when you then needlessly cut the plant all that potential for regeneration is wasted. Many of us remember when the Monarchs arrived in blizzards. Now the species is endangered and we see only a few drift into our summer fields. Their decline is due almost entirely to habitat loss at human hands. Those cutting to suit their esthetic are helping to wipe out multiple species including the Monarch, the Whip-poor-will and countless species of wild bees, wasps, moths and caterpillars.
