Deliberate Distraction
To the Editor:
In reading through Geoffrey Norman’s column “Too Old” in CR7/16/22 readers can’t help but wonder. Is Mr. Norman deliberately trying to distract attention from Trump’s seditious planning and support for armed attacks against the United States Capitol that took place on January 6th, 2021? Obviously this past week the January 6th Committee hearings revealed the most clear information yet that Trump is guilty of in many senses the highest crimes committed in United States history. Yet Mr. Norman made no mention whatsoever of Trump’s support for his self- inspired, lie based coup, which is punishable I believe by execution under United States law. At this point even the willfully oblivious corporate news media is beginning to ask obvious questions as to whether Trump is subjected to a wholly different standard of justice than the other 335 million citizens in this nation.
While Mr. Norman raises some very legitimate concerns about President Biden’s noteworthy failures of judgement and leadership, he is transparently obvious in his biases in overlooking the extreme corruption of Donald J. Trump and his criminal gang that ransacked the US Treasury in pursuit of their own personal enrichment and that of a handful of the wealthiest Americans for four years. As time goes on it seems more increasingly obvious than ever that the most enduring failure of the Biden administration will be failure to either order his Attorney General Merrick Garland to bring massive criminal charges against Trump and his higher ups, or else for Biden to fire Garland and replace him with someone with a sense of history and a willingness to do the job.
Clearly there is an ongoing coup attempt under way by lavishly funded, anti-democracy Republican Secretary of State candidates in the upcoming 2022 elections to subvert the will of voters in the 2024 Presidential election through baseless claims of voter fraud and install Trump or some other white supremacist fascist such as Ron DeSantis as President regardless of their vote totals. It is unreasonable in the extreme that second place vote getter Republican Presidential candidates keep getting declared by the Electoral College to be “elected.” It is taking things a giant step further into authoritarian fascism to decide that voters will no longer have the final say. Will we be reliant on a handful of shamefully corrupt and anti-democracy far right Republican Secretaries of State to decide whether voting results are to be honored and whether the correct set of electors will be sent to Washington DC to formally choose the next President?
At this point the entire legitimacy of our federal government appears to be headed into extremely serious doubt unless we are to get honest and describe ourselves as a former democracy by 2024. It will no longer be possible for nearly any national Republican candidates to surround themselves with even more red, white and blue flags than the Democrats and pretend to patriotic. A true patriot supports legitimate elections, not the anointment of our nation’s President by a corrupt political class that has become highly skilled at hood-winking the masses and basically purchasing the government through white supremacist disinformation networks like the twisted rhetoric emanating from Fox “News”, “Newsmax” and the “One America Network.”
Mr. Norman is subtly marching along in lockstep with the shameless fascist Trump power grab by trying so desperately to keep the focus on the hapless mistakes of the Biden administration, which are on a much different although also very serious level than the slow-motion coup under way as we go about our daily lives trying to earn a living. Once nations lose their democracies it can be all but impossible to regain them, and that is the extreme challenge that we are faced with now as a nation.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
(1) comment
I do wish people would learn that this country is NOT a democracy, but a Constitutional Republic. You liked the gas prices when Donald Trump was president though, didn't you.
