Take notice, Vermonters! The Democratic-Progressive super-majority has again demonstrated its own spectacular incompetence. One central goal for the previous session’s Dem-Prog majority was H.715, The Clean Heat Standards bill. The majority fell prey to a classic blunder called “Group Think.”
In the Group Think, a group believes that it is invulnerable and that opponents lack wisdom or are inherently evil. The result is to guard against dissenting opinion within the group, thereby closing off the prospect of correcting itself.
Even when the governor threatened a veto without keeping the authority to approve a final plan within the Legislature, leadership chose to believe it is ability to coerce an over-ride of the veto.
Instead of compromising with the governor and modifying the bill, the Dem-Prog Group Think compromised a highly laudable ideal. As if to firmly demonstrate its own incompetence, the leadership demonstrated that it did not even know how to do elementary school arithmetic. It appears that someone did not count votes properly.
Voters ought not reward such incompetence by returning a Dem-Prog super-majority to power another Group Think session.
