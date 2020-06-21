Billado’s Demagogic Plea For Reason
To the Editor:
Deborah Billado, Chairwoman of the Vermont Republican Party, recently wrote a lengthy letter to the editor entitled “This Badge Means So Much.” She focused on “those people” who call for “defunding and disbanding police departments” and not on the millions of peaceful protesters worldwide who seek only to end militarized, racist police practices. She trotted out the “few bad apples” argument, and tempered it with a MAGA trope about how police powers are essential “to what has made America great and safe.” She concluded, “I would not be able to sleep soundly at night if I knew our police were not out there.”
Here is the problem: Many of our fellow citizens, in particular minority parents of teens and young adults, cannot sleep soundly at night because they know our police are out there.
Do we as a nation want our elected officials, irrespective of party affiliation, to help us come to grips with our murderous legacy of racist self-deceit? Or do we want our elected officials to double down and send out more riot troops to “Keep America Great?” Our answer in November will prove critical to our survival as a nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.