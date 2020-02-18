Demand Better St. Johnsbury Voters

To the Editor:

Rep. Scott Campbell (D-St. Johnsbury) misunderstands what is “extreme” about his Global Warming Solutions Act. What is “extreme” is turning agency bureaucrats loose to regulate anything and everything that might have something to do with climate – without a vote of the legislature.

Back when I was a legislator, most of us accepted the constitutional proposition that legislators are accountable to the people, and the people can throw us out of office if they don’t approve of our actions.

Campbell and his VPIRG-led climate warrior gang, having failed four times to get their fellow legislators to even vote on Campbell’s carbon tax, have now chucked that idea of accountability out the state house window.

