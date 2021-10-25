Democratic Crisis
To the Editor:
Since liberal Democrats have stolen the presidency it’s been one crisis after another. The first day in office gave us the border crisis and a new fuel crisis. Following that came the economic crisis and the lack of goods crisis. Then came a foreign crisis after decades of spending American treasure of dollars, lives and limbs. Many of our own people are still there facing the crisis in person. Don’t worry though. The President (crisis creator in chief) is ok. Also, of course, remains the Covid crisis and now an education crisis and a crisis of freedoms. How many more crises are still to come?
As a U.S. citizen and patriot it angers and frustrates me to no end. I as with all patriots will fight this anti-American liberal induced cancer to the finish but what to do in the time being? In answer to this my household has decided to search out for some joy. It is mid-October and we have already begun to watch pre-recorded Christmas videos and listen to uplifting Christmas music. Christmas decorations will rise early in our home this year as will the level of sorely needed simple common sense and happiness. Extreme leftist politicians may be confused, dictatorial, dishonest and in charge but none will ever take away the most cherished portion of my life such as my relationship with God the Father and the Christ. I’m hoping some folks who feel such as I do might follow suit. To those of you I would quote a song of the seventies; “May the sun shine bright on you.” Perhaps it would be better if it was the SON shining bright on you. Just as like with everything else, the wicked cannot last here forever.
I am anticipating and praying for a future with decent leadership and a little bit of intelligence someday soon, because people, this ain’t it!
Paul Corbeil
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Great letter, Paul..happy thoughts to you and your family...I feel your pain.
