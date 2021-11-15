Democratic Delegation Delivers
To the Editor:
Our all Democratic delegation to Washington, Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen and Representative Annie Kuster has announced a grant of funds to strengthen much needed telehealth care in our rural communities.
Ammonoosuc Community Health Services of Littleton is one of three state healthcare facilities that will share $1,516,469 in Federal grant funds from the Federal Communications Commission. The ACHS share of that is $332,854. Senator Hassan says “Access to telehealth has been a vital resource for Granite Staters to get the care that they need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic – and we need to continue to ensure that telehealth services are available to all patients.”
As our local community continues to do battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, these funds will help our caregivers bring more life supporting services to those who need them.
Vote Blue.
Betsey Phillips
Bethlehem, N. H.
