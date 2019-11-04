Democrats Believe
To the Editor:
Despite the picture of liberal Democrats portrayed by some contributors to this section, Democrats are usually nice people. In addition to not eating our young, many of us go to church regularly. We love our country, respect the flag and support a free market economy.
Democrats believe governments should help as many people as possible live a good life. This means health care, education and retirement should be accessible to all at a reasonable cost. Democrats believe a free media is a safeguard for democracy. People who provides alternative actions are valued. Workers should be well represented at the bargaining table so that they also enjoy the benefits of their productivity. Since Earth is the only planet known to support human life, Democrats believe we should do everything possible to maintain its viability.
History has shown it is not liberals that have brought catastrophic results to countries in the past, but conservatives such as Genghis Khan, Attila the Hun, Mussolini, Hitler, Czar Nicholas, Stalin, Franco, Mao Zedong, and Saddam Hussein.Democrats believe in people over profits, unity over division, diversity over single mindedness, facts over fantasiesand tolerance over bigotry.
Bob O’Connor
Littleton, New Hampshire
