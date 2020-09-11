Democrats Need to Support Scott

To the Editor:

During this most unusual election season, I am finding myself astounded by the fierce ideologies of some of my friends. Rather than vote on the basis of integrity, honesty, and competence, they are talking about voting rather for hyperbole, party loyalty, and power for its own sake.

No, I am not talking about Trumpers. I am talking about good, liberal, left wing Vermonters. I am stunned that anyone, here in the Green Mountain state, would even think about voting for someone other than Phil Scott for Governor. Party loyalty over competence? Yes, it can happen here.

We, once again, are first in the nation. This time our little green splotch on the map is about fighting medical disease rather than social justice. We nailed billboards, GMOs, and gay rights, and we rejoiced. We nail the coronavirus, and my friends say, “I can’t vote for a Republican.”

