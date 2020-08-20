Dems. Misrepresent Gov. Sununu’s
To the Editor:
New Hampshire Democrats have yet again failed New Hampshire citizens by failing to provide Governor Sununu with comprehensive legislation aimed at addressing the state’s mental health crisis. House Bill 687 is another prime example of Democrats failing to see the issues at hand and would rather push political agendas rather ran pursue meaningful change.
Governor Sununu has shown us time and time again the kind leader he is in addressing this the mental health crisis, by taking steps to rebuild our mental health system, by expanding transitional housing to help reduce Emergency Department wait times, and we have seem those time have decrease by 60%.
Instead what we saw in House Bill 687 was an attempt by Democrats in the legislature to weaken constitutional right of Granite Staters. This bill provided no due process and would of subject New Hampshire citizens to have their property taken with no notice.
