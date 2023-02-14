Dems Put on Your Thinking Caps

Democrats have it wrong on school choice and independent schools.
I think of myself as a progressive Dem, and I understand knee-jerk Liberal thinking. It’s my modus operandi most of the time. But not on the subject of school choice or independent schools.
Years ago my wife and a number of like-minded community members founded an independent middle school for our town’s seventh and eighth graders who would otherwise have to be bussed to a neighboring town. (Full disclosure: I am currently a trustee of an independent school.) Thus began my education as an advocate for diverse choice in education.
As a Dem, I have always believed in the “greater good,” that our nation’s commitment to education means providing the best for the most. Such a mission de facto focuses on students. As most teachers are happy to acknowledge, no one school is the perfect fit for all students. Square pegs, round holes. Diversity of choice best serves all.
The teachers’ union would have you believe differently. Granted, it has laudably fought and succeeded in raising teachers’ salaries. But it is threatened by that which it cannot control: school choice and independent schools. The union’s mission is about teacher welfare, not about student opportunity, no matter what it would have you believe. And if the union is against choice and independent schools, then so are the Dems. This is knee-jerk political non-thinking at its most destructive.
Typically unions strive to amass power and resources in order to lobby successfully for their constituencies. The teachers’ union insists that its considerable sway best serves students and that the potential “chaos” of school choice and the ongoing “sapping of resources” by independent schools will destroy public education as we now know it. This kind of quasi-logic and paranoia would be laughable were not so many people buying into it. It is regrettably successful fear-mongering by the teachers’ union. Chicken Little! Chicken Little! The sky is falling!
If the union’s mission were truly student welfare, why would it not promote school choice and independent schools? Is this still Vermont? C’mon, Dems. Put on your thinking caps.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.