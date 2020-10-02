Dennis LaBounty-Caledonia 4
To the Editor:
On behalf of Laborers’ Local 668 of the Massachusetts and Northern New England Laborers’ District Council, an affiliate of The Laborers’ International Union of North America which covers Vermont and New Hampshire representing nearly 300 general construction laborers and their families, I would like to officially endorse Dennis Labounty for State Representative in Caledonia District 4.
Through the years Dennis has been a tireless advocate on issues and protections that have benefited working families. Local 668 would like to commend Dennis on his continuing effort fighting for blue collar Vermonters. We are confident that the passion and commitment Dennis possesses on these issues will best serve the interests of our members and all the hard working men and women in Vermont.
Larry Moquin
