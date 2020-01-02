Department of Corrections
To the Editor:
I think it’s perplexing that the “dirty little secrets” of how the Vermont Department of Corrections operates are being seen, finally. The realities are that most people have not had a clear understanding, and or a lack of empathy, of the how Vermont deals with the offender population, both inside and outside of facilities.
My unique perspectives comes from being a guest of the State. An inmate at three Vermont facilities and one for-profit prison, I can attest to the realities of the nonchalant attitudes of workers and Administration in Vermont Correctional systems. To be clear, there are many, many, very good people on the front lines in Corrections. Many officers give more than 110% of their time and commitment to their jobs and should be recognized for putting up with the issues that occur daily. Many times those officers are in a difficult position of balancing their humanity with the mission of Corrections for public safety, a line that is blurred by a lack of empathy that has become the norm in the prison culture with the Judiciary, and members of Vermont Communities today.
Some history that we should not forget. Penitentiary comes from the Latin word, paenitentia, meaning “repentance.” A penitentiary is a place you are sent to make repentance for a crime committed. It has rarely, been used in that context. The United States makes it a place for the “bad people” to go and be corrected. My experience is, and was, that the model of public safety has become a dysfunctional system of browbeating, shaming, abuse, and in many cases, once a person is labeled as a convict, the community at large judges, with scorn, those who have served in the “Corrections” system. In the 1970s, The 1980s, and many years in the 1990s the Vermont Department of Corrections trusted those convicted of the most serious charges. That notion seems to be lost to history. Trust, and encouragement to rehabilitate and re-enter our towns, was the way it was. And while there are still pieces of that today, there is certainly a culture among some staff, many Administrators, the Judiciary, and Legislative branches of Government to lock ‘em and throw away the key. More often than not, with very little regard to the welfare of those in custody, their families and support networks.
