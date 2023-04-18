Department’s Glaring Disinterest
To the Editor:
In her piece “Wildlife Conservation Depends on Regulated Trapping” (April 11), Vermont’s furbearer management lead Brehan Furfey asserts that trappers “are part of a community science system” and without them the state would miss out on information such as the age of animals, their exposure to chemicals, and presence of rabies.
Unfortunately, in her enthusiasm for the Fish & Wildlife Department’s trapping rules, Ms. Furfey ignores the modern-day possibility of gathering vital data from live rather than dead animals. There are robust opportunities to study wildlife health with methods such as scat and fur collection for DNA sampling, trail cameras to evaluate location and dispersion, and in some cases even analyzing roadkill.
In addition, Ms. Furfey chose not to mention the Department’s glaring disinterest in collecting information on certain wild species.
Vermont allows hunters to kill as many coyotes (as well as opossum, skunk, and weasel) that they want, 24 hours a day all year long—regardless of breeding season, habitat loss, or changing environmental conditions. Hunters lure in coyotes with bait piles and high-tech game-calling devices and thermal scopes.
In short, hunters of these animals are never the “community scientists” Ms. Furfey touts because the Department never asks them how many coyotes they kill or where they kill them, nor the animals’ age, weight, or health. As a result, the Department lacks vital information about the negative impact of unrestricted hunting on the health, pack stability, and ecological contributions of coyotes.
In addition (as the State’s own Wildlife Action Plan acknowledges) because it is difficult for hunters to distinguish between coyotes and wolves, the Department is failing to address the potential killing of federally protected wolves returning to Vermont. DNA testing has confirmed that wolves have been shot and killed in Vermont.
This scenario is likely happening more than is documented. Photos posted by Vermont hunters show large canids with blocky heads, rounded ears and other characteristics indicative of wolves. A “shoot first and ask questions later” approach does not lend itself to wolf recolonization in Vermont.
As a member of the Northeast Wolf Recovery Alliance, I alongside Vermonters have called on the Department to follow the science and establish a limited hunting season for coyotes. The Department should also adopt regulations requiring hunters to submit information so that the lives, habits, and conservation roles of coyotes are better understood. By repeatedly refusing to take such measures, the Department could be causing considerable harm to the environment that the agency is mandated to protect.
Nadia Steinzor
Consulting in environmental policy research, analysis, & writing.
Willow, N. Y.
