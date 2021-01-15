Deplorable Quest
To the Editor:
The Monster who has taken on, as his lifetime goal, the de- stabilization of the planets 3 most stable Democracies, (USA, UK, Aus.) and all of his henchmen (any politician with an R after their name, or FOX “news” affiliation), seem to be on the cusp of replacing Democracy with Fascism.
The bitter irony of a Trumpist Capital Police Sargent, beaten to death with an American flag, by a knuckle dragging Trumpist! They have started to “devour their own”. If they ultimately succeed, in their deplorable quest, be prepared for Robespierre, and the “Reign of Terror.”
Anthony Daniels
