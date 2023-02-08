Under the US Constitution, the President, in addition to being Chief Executive, is Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy. These duties carry very broad powers, including the power to deploy American forces and commit them to military operations when the President deems such action necessary to maintain the security and defense of the United States. What did then President Donald Trump do when an armed force attacked the capital on January 6, with the aim of stopping the Constitutional process of the transfer of power to the newly elected president? He watched it on television and did nothing. For this dereliction of duty alone, he should never be considered for elective office again.
