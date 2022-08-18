Despathy for Vt. House
To the Editor:
Alison Despathy is Running for House of Representative.
I am writing in support of Alison Despathy. Alison has decided to run for House Representative for the Caledonia Washington District which includes the towns of Danville, Peacham and Cabot. Her website is:
I know that Alison is dedicated to working hard for the people of Vermont. I know that Alison will stand up for our children, local businesses and communities and the environment. There is no doubt in my mind that she will help support and create the type of legislation that will serve the people.
Alison’s priority is to collaborate with the people and businesses to develop real solutions for Vermont. She prioritizes constructive legislation that will serve Vermonters, our environment and our economy.
I have spoken with her many times and I know that she is heavily informed and has really taken the time to research both the many issues we face here in Vermont and the possible solutions to helping these challenges that could be addressed through thoughtful and beneficial legislation.
On her website, she lists her goals to:
· Secure the fundamental human rights of health choice, body autonomy and informed consent;
· Support and prioritize real education, parental rights and the importance of family for our children and society;
· Seek real solutions for Vermont’s environment with Vermonters as stewards of the land and resources;
· Focus services and aid to our local businesses and farmers to ensure success;
· Strive to ensure the legacy of Vermont traditions and the Vermont way of life;
· Oppose a Carbon Tax on the people and small businesses of Vermont. Vermonters are working hard to afford expenses with the current rate of inflation;
· Collaborate with constituents and legislators to research and develop effective, constructive solutions by and for the people of Vermont;
· Work to limit, regulate, and monitor the influence of corporate lobby and special interest groups on candidates for office and elected officials, proposed legislation and our government on the whole.
These are all top priorities in my opinion and I would be grateful and find comfort knowing that Alison is in the statehouse working hard to help Vermont and
Vermonters in all possible ways. Please give her your strongest consideration. I am grateful and excited that she has decided to run for Caledonia Washington House Representative and I hope she can get to the statehouse. I know she would help create positive change and would make a difference for Vermont.
For more information about her campaign, please visit her website at DespathyVTHouse.com
I know that she is hoping to hear from you so that she can help in any way possible if she is elected.
Starting this Saturday 8/20, Alison will plan on being at the Danville Green Gazebo every Saturday morning at 9am to meet with anyone to discuss any concerns, questions you have. She will also plan on being at the Cabot Green every Sunday morning at 9am, beginning this Sunday 8/21.
Lance Horne
Danville, Vt.
