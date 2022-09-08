Destination St. Johnsbury

I thoroughly enjoyed Beth Kanell’s front-cover article on the revitalization of downtown St. Johnsbury in the September issue of the North Star Monthly. It described how local businesses, individuals, Catamount Arts, Discover St. Johnsbury, and Dog Mountain collaborated to create a place for folks to come together to share food, fun, and entertainment.
I particularly enjoyed how she blended in St. Johnsbury’s past to highlight our current revitalization. It brought back wonderful memories of growing up in St. Johnsbury during the 1960’s and 70’s as well as demonstrating how St. Johnsbury can be the destination it once was.
Too often we look to the past and regret what is no longer. This produces a lot of negative energy as we focus on what we are not. If we look to the past, however, to understand why we were a vibrant community in years gone by, we can replicate that reason with the possibilities available to us today. This is a positive approach as it gives us a way forward to become the community we want to be.
Her article showed that one reason for St. Johnsbury’s success in the past was due to it being a destination for people. Although St. Johnsbury will not be a destination in the same way it was when I was growing up, it does have the resources to be a destination in many other ways. The past few years have shown that St. Johnsbury is a destination for arts and culture, for recreation, for education, to start a business, and to live here (admittedly we need more workforce housing). This gives us a solid foundations with which we can continue to grow.
By bringing St. Johnsbury’s past and present into conversation with each other, Beth Kanell underscores how the past can help us create the community we want to be. It is not about duplicating what we once were; rather, it is about understanding the reasons that we were successful in the past. Today’s world is vastly different than it was 50-75 years ago. Trying to duplicate that world in the twenty-first century would be an exercise in futility. We can, however, replicate the reasons for our past success in a way that is doable in the twenty-first century. St. Johnsbury’s revitalization bears this out.
