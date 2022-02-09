Destruction of America
To the Editor:
The United States of America is up against five superpowers of the world that are trying to destroy the constitutional republic of America. Russia, China, the majority of middle eastern countries, left-wing liberal socialist Democrats and the cartels.
China was preparing for World War III with their partner Russia starting in 2003 with a Chinese military space program and with biological weapons-including coronavirus, covid-19 six years ago. The 2019 Wuhan coronavirus is an offensive biological warfare weapon and that the World Health Organization (WHO) already knows about it. The absolute solid proof that China and Russia are building military weapons and defense systems together comes from the supersonic missiles they have developed together. Russia deployed Avangard hypersonic missile system in 2019. They have a “glide system” that affords great maneuverability and could make them impossible to defend against. Chinese hypersonic test had already caused alarm in the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence. In it, the launch vehicle, a long-range missile, carried the guided hypersonic warhead around the world and then released it toward a test target inside China on November 22, 2021. This absolutely proves beyond a reasonable doubt that Russia and China are building militarized weapon systems and defense systems together. China has also been working with the drug cartels in Mexico, Central America and South America since the Vietnam War.
They have been supplying them with all the chemicals and supplies they need to make their drugs to flood America with narcotics in order to collapse America from within. China and Russia has supported Iran for over a decade and as soon as the American Military evacuated Afghanistan, China made a militaristic deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan. So the majority of the Muslim nations in the Middle East are supporting the Russia, China agenda.
How are left-wing liberal socialist Communist Democrats taking part in the destruction of America? They are weak on military, borders security and weak on law enforcement to undermine the country’s stability. President Joe Biden shut down the Keystone XL pipeline and a massive pipeline running into Michigan from Canada. Which has driven up the price of everything in America and at the same time he was shutting down pipelines in America he pulled out all missile defense systems from Saudi Arabia. The American missile defense systems were offsetting the price of oil from Saudi Arabia, making it cheaper for the average American to run their vehicles. Defense systems wasn’t just to protect Saudi Arabia it was also to protect Israel from incoming missiles from Iran. This has driven up the oil cost that we got from Saudi Arabia to create an artificial inflation emergency to make the American people believe we need to spend astronomical amounts of money on renewable resources during a pandemic. The skyrocketing prices of everything in America due to the inflation crisis was deliberately done by the Biden administration.
Meanwhile the world is on the brink of World War III and America’s inflation is through the roof while our debt is being driven up. The United States Treasury is 30 trillion dollars in debt and we pay 531 billion dollars a year on the interest for that financial debt. China owns about $1.1 trillion in U.S. debt, or a bit more than the amount Japan owns. If the United States Treasury falters on its debt America’s currency becomes so worthless to the rest of the world that it is not even worth the paper it’s printed on. This was probably the plan from the military intelligence agency of China in order to crash America. Make the American currency useless to the rest of the world and America itself. Our debt is a national emergency.
Joseph Pineo
Littleton, N.H.
