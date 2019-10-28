Dickens and Fairbanks
To the Editor:
With the Christmas season approaching, a short 1949 article from The Brattleboro Reformer speaks for itself:
“The librarian at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum believes a story in the recent biography of Charles Dickens by his daughter started the custom of giving Christmas Day off to employees at the Fairbanks Scale Co., around 1868. The story relates that Horace Fairbanks, president of the company at the time, heard Dickens read his story ‘A Christmas Carol’ in Boston [during the second visit of Charles Dickens to the United States of America from Dec. 1867 to April 1868]. Fairbanks is supposed to have remarked to his wife that he felt he should break the custom of working on Christmas. The following Christmas the plant was closed and each employe[e] was given a turkey.” (“State Briefs,” The Brattleboro Reformer, Wed. Dec. 21, 1949, at p. 4).
Christopher E. Ryan
Los Angeles, California
