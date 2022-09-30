S.L. Churchill’s 9/28/22 LTE titled “Did He Really Say That?” was appreciated. She wasn’t the only one who was aghast upon reading the LTE re: abortion from the Morrisville writer whom she referenced.
To become pregnant and bear a child is an intensely personal decision. The word “resources” means more than one’s bank account balance or retirement fund. Consider other types of resources: physical (health), environmental (home), emotional and psychological. Then consider that not every woman has all of the necessary resources - or a loyal, loving and willing partner - to help raise the child(ren).
What a woman decides to do with her uterus and its production capabilities is between her, the child’s father (if present and accountable), her doctor and her very own Maker. How many others have grown weary of politically-powerful old guys insisting that they know what’s best for all women in all circumstances?!
Every one of those dudes should bear in mind that keeping their penis in their pants prevents abortion. If they can’t manage that, remember this: vasectomies also prevent abortion.
Maybe we should mandate the latter to level the playing field. (The procedure can always be reversed after a court decides that the individual male is in a committed relationship and has proven himself capable of being a responsible parent, right?)
