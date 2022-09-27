Did He Really Say That?

I generally don’t bother to read LTE’s expressing sentiments about abortion and Article 22 written by men but this caught my eye. According to Martin Green of Morrisville, “Contrary to popular belief, abortion is never medically necessary to save the life of the mother. When the mother’s life is in grave danger and time is of the essence, A Cesarean section can be performed to save both mother and child. If time is not critical, labor can be induced. Sometimes the infant may not live, but at least she is protected and given every possible means of surviving instead of simply being put to death”. Hmmmmm…
Since he didn’t add MD to his name, I shall assume Mr. Green is not an expert in the field of maternal and infant health nor has he ever experienced the above situation. I have much more faith in Lisa Dimondstein who has more than 28 years of experience providing health care to women in the Morrisville area. As she writes, “We need this amendment because important medical decisions should be guided by a patient’s health and well-being, not by a politician’s beliefs”.Unlike Mr. Green, she does not take the health of women and infants in a cavalier and insensitive manner.
I will proudly vote yes on Article 22; I am not confused in the least nor do I worry about finding myself “on the wrong side of history”.
