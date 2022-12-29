Did you know that the Vermont State police can pursue a suspect in a vehicle onto your private property, arrest the driver and leave the vehicle for the landowner to dispose of it? This happened to me. Tuesday night the cops chased Robert Guest Jr onto my property, they arrested him and another occupant and left their vehicle with three flat tires and red evidence tape all over it. When I called the state police, they told me I could have it towed. What the hell?? After calling every tow company no one would tow it unless I paid for the tow. I just want to thank the cops that refused to do their job. Here I am stuck with a pile of junk on my property with absolutely no help from the cops. Beware!!
