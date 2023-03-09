Digital-Lie-Buries
To the Editor:
How Much Screen Exposure Can Schools Safely Force on Students?
By Benjamin Clarke
As the formally great Vermont State Colleges are being systematically chopped up and sewn together Frankenstein style into Vermont State University, the brand new Frankenversity president, Parwinder Grewal, is cheering. He seems happy to support this abrupt decision to close the state college libraries and remove the books that used to define the essence of both a library and an academic experience.
Not to worry, says Dr. Grewal, the books that used to live in the hands of library goers will be replaced by the more “modern” machine experience of light being shined into human eyes from a screen. In this way everyone’s reading experience will be screen based and under digital control. We won’t need to store, read, or browse real books anymore! Hurray for the VSU “trustees” and Dr. Grewal’s reinvention of academic life! Everyone will grow to love this creation!
Hmm…at this point, you may notice several elephants wandering into the room. One elephant is the fact that Harvard, Dartmouth, and the University of Vermont are not all rushing to ditch their libraries. If getting rid of books is so good for students, why wouldn’t these more elite schools do so and then market that fact to prospective students?
The second elephant is the question posed in the title of this writing: How much screen exposure can schools safely force on students? The Vermont State University experience already demands that students expose their eyes and bodies to screens for many hours each day. Consider that most courses already demand that student use screens in class and at home for most assignments. Now students are under increasing pressure to do more or all of their classes online, and that means more and more hours exposed to screens.
If we estimate that the average student at Vermont State University is already exposed to screens for at least 3-5 hours per day just to meet basic educational requirements, then we must consider the impact that this amount of screen exposure is already having on students’ health.
Is the current amount of required screen exposure safe for students? Is it safe for the school to require students to endure even more hours of screen exposure to do their reading and research without books?
Because scientific studies show that prolonged screen use is harmful, we know that formal education is generally becoming more and more dangerous to students. This is because schools are forcing students to spend more and more time staring into screens to receive their “education”, and schools are not tracking or limiting the total amount of screen exposure they demand of students.
When we consider the fact that prolonged exposure to screens has been scientifically shown to be damaging to people, particularly young people, it seems unbelievable that school administrators are neglecting to measure and limit the amount of screen exposure they demand of their students. Why is this? How could people with advanced degrees in education not be aware of the hundreds of scientific studies that detail the wide variety of harms that go along with prolonged screen exposure?
Perhaps school leaders will become more concerned when they realize that they could be personally liable for the damage they do to students by requiring prolonged screen exposure. Given the number of clear warnings given in scientific studies available to educational professionals, a competent lawyer could easily make a case that a reasonable person would have taken steps to monitor and limit students’ exposure to screens. Failure to do so could be very easily understood as willful neglect or negligence.
When people realize that schools are requiring students to be exposed to screens for 2-3 hours a day (or more) at school and then for more hours doing homework (2 hours or more per day), they may do a little math and start to become concerned.
Is five hours a day of school-required screen exposure a healthy and reasonable educational requirement? Have we cared enough about our young people to be sure in advance that 5 hours or more of daily screen exposure is not harmful to them? Should we question changes in educational policy and infrastructure that result in more screen exposure for people?
The good news is that many scientific researchers have cared and worked hard to show the dangers of prolonged screen exposure. Here are some points to consider:
-the blue light of the screens of mobile phones and computers is harmful to people, and if the human eye is exposed to high frequency and high energy blue light for a long time, retinal damage is inevitable.
-use of mobile phone and computer screens can lead to muscular-skeletal damage and permanent curvature of the spine.
-prolonged screen exposure is associated with the development of obesity, depression, anxiety, and other mental and physical disorders.
-more time interacting with screens means less time interacting with real people and other living things which means less love, poorer social skills and reduced emotional understanding.
Benjamin Clarke
East Haven, Vt.
