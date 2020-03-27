Digital Only Pricing on CR
To the Editor:
I think The Caledonian-Record should should offer a cheaper subscription for digital only. This could widen your base and actually put the CR in a better position. It will not cost the CR any more money to run this promotion and will likely build a better base of subscribers.
Digital only subscription should be in the range 6-8$ per month. In todays day in age the typical monthly subscription for digital media falls into this range (Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, etc). This could be used as a promotion to gather support for the CR in these rough times. Sticking to your guns and asking for 12$ per month will not bring in new customers.
Dan Kantor
