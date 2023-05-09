Diminishing the Culture of Extremism
To the Editor:
2023, a year where extremism continues to ferment its ugly head into headlines week by week. Examples have been the Ukrainian document leaker via Discord, Allen, Texas shooter who killed 8 and injured 7 where mounting evidence points to him being Far-Right, and particularly a rise in Hate Crimes. The culture of extremism and violence coinciding does not represent the soul of America. Solutions rather than bickering need to be addressed.
Firstly, a reform to our nation’s gun laws need to occur. Vermont has acted via S.3 as Governor Scott has banned paramilitary training camps. These groups see militias who seek their own extremist agenda which includes an overthrow of Democracy for their reckless dictatorship seeking to impose. Predominantly, it should be noted these militia groups tend to hold Far-Right views, a theme common throughout the culture of extremism. Other manners need to be done. This can be through increasing background checks. A prioritization of extremist ties and mental health need to be emphasized. What I mean by “extremist ties” is associations with Anti: government, groups of ethnicity, sex, sexual orientation, religion, etc. Furthermore, a trend to note is some have mental health issues, this does not excuse hate held by any means. Instead, increased background checks and a federal Red Flag Law should occur. Act 97 in Vermont can serve as a model as due process and mechanisms to prevent false reporting are incorporated. This is the first step in rooting out a culture of extremism.
Secondly, socialization or interaction between individuals needs to be increased. Issues since the 1990s have been a decline in membership to service clubs such as Rotary or Kawainnas, sports clubs such as bowling being nonexistent, and incentives for community gatherings in many either have low turnout or nonexistent. Another is tackling at a young age. This can be done through mitigating online use and encouraging in-person interactions. Studies show great outcomes for development in life as children understand how to properly interact with others properly. Regarding the internet, fact-checking posts written by those on the far end of the spectrum are needed to deter misinformation from being spread, working with companies to update algorithms to punish users from publishing extremist content by “shadow blocking” reach vitriol can have and banning those inciting hate from these platforms. Tackling from a young age, increased community involvement, and increased oversight online will see a tolerant society ferment.
Overall, the soul of America is at danger if the culture of extremism is not diminished. I do have hope as Americans we will preserve beyond hate and extremism plaguing our country. We have done it before and we will surely do it again. It is our job to stand united as Americans against forces who wish to demonize and seek harm onto others.
Chase Empsall
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
