Disappointed By NEK Legislators
To the Editor:
The members of the Orleans County Democratic committee are both shocked and saddened by the events of Jan. 6, 2021. This deadly attack on the Capitol and on our fundamental democratic institutions, chief among them the failed attempt to overthrow the results of a free and fair election, is an assault on all Americans. The words of the president on that day and on the days since election day fueled an incendiary atmosphere. The call to march to the Capitol was the match that set things ablaze resulting in death, destruction, and trauma that will forever haunt our fellow citizens caught in the mayhem.
We are particularly disappointed that several members of the NEK delegation to the Vermont legislature could not support a resolution that would hold the president accountable for the carnage he inspired. We are especially concerned that the foundation of all of this distress was the mistruth that the election was stolen. No credible evidence has come to light to suggest otherwise and dozens upon dozens of court challenges affirmed that a proper election process took place.
The majority of citizens in the NEK did not vote for the president in 2016 nor in 2020. We respect long-standing Republican values however the events of and surrounding Jan. 6 required the strongest response possible in calling out the president for his unfounded words. Sadly, the Northeast Kingdom, Vermont, and the nation were not served by these delegates.
