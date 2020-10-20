Disillusioned Republican
To the Editor:
My first political experience was going door to door with my father to support Wendell Wilkie - “No Third Term.” I “liked” Ike, was charmed by Reagan and loved Poppy Bush. My first disillusionment was Richard Nixon - he lied to us about a minor matter and that was enough to force him out of office. Our current president lies to us about serious matters on a daily basis and most Republicans hang with him. Today he called Dr. Fauci an “idiot” and a “disaster”… plans
more rallies with no social distancing and no masks…winks at QAnon and Proud Boys.
If you agree with me that the Republican party needs a real lesson to rebuild itself, vote for Governor Sununu … but then close your eyes and vote for Biden and Shaheen.
