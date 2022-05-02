Dismay for Dalton
To the Editor:
I write as a near neighbor of Dalton and one whose home life can be profoundly affected by decisions made there. My family is in at least its 7th generation in Whitefield, so our commitment to the area is notable. Along with many others in our local communities, I have followed the debate in Dalton about temporary and permanent zoning closely since 2019.
It was with tremendous dismay that I listened to the final stages of this long conversation during a hearing last Friday evening. The meeting was held by the Dalton Planning Board in preparation for the scheduled June 7th vote on a Permanent Zoning Ordinance.
We have witnessed three years of intense consideration of (1) the need for zoning, (2) life with temporary zoning in place (approved by town voters twice) , and (3) the thoughtfully crafted language and stipulations of an Ordinance custom made for the town. And yet, some people came to the hearing without investing the time and patience to understand that simple, 22 page document. Some came to the hearing with false information, aggrieved, ill tempered and complaining that they did not trust the process of writing the document. They insisted they had not had enough time and notice to adequately consider its content and implications. And they declared that the Planning Board was duplicitous and unfair in their service in preparing the Ordinance.
This behavior came after the Planning Board repeatedly encouraged citizens to participate in bi-monthly meetings as the Ordinance was written. Few people attended those meetings as the Ordinance was developed paragraph by paragraph, based on comprehensive research; earnest referencing of the 2011 Master Plan; conducting a 2021 town-wide Master Plan survey; and the subsequent painstaking completion of a revised 2021 Master Plan.
Friday’s meeting was a display of willful ignorance and malice and a sorry disservice to democracy and reasoned decision making in the community. And it was a terrible affront to people who have volunteered their time and talents for years to understand the issues and chart a moderate course to support citizens anxious about new guidelines. The Planning Board, lead with courage, patience, transparency and a determined commitment to civility by Chair Carl Lindquist, deserves so much better.
Please, if you have the privilege of voting in Dalton on the Permanent Zoning Ordinance on June 7th, do your homework. Do your own fact checking. Read the document! You owe it to yourself and the generations to come in your town who depend on your wisdom in making a sound decision. You owe it to that exceptionally intelligent, giving and compassionate Planning Board that was so unfairly maligned in conducting a wrap-up hearing dedicated to voter information.
A final note: please remember, your Ordinance is a “living document.” Voters can gather together at future town meetings to make changes or even abandon the document, after seeing it in action. In 2020 NH municipalities made 130 amendments to their zoning ordinances* to change them—Dalton will always have that opportunity under these rules. The voters are always in charge.
Appreciating your consideration,
Sarah Doucette
Whitefield, N. H.
*NH Office of Strategic Planning, a official NH gov. website
