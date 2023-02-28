Disrespectful, Demeaning Behavior
To the Editor:
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 3:49 pm
I used to look forward to gathering for Town Meeting but this year I find myself feeling only sadness and doubt.
We have always had citizens who differed in their ideas and opinions about municipal matters. We have struggled to find compromise and solutions. Some issues remain unresolved. Sure, there have been occasions where voices were raised. But, there used to be a sense that we would be there for each other as neighbors no matter how much we disagreed.
However, over the past two years, the way conflicts of ideas and differing suggestions for solutions has been dealt with has changed. Too many times at Selectboard meetings or Pubic Hearings, it wasn’t the problem that was attacked, it was a person. There have been too many incidents ranging from disrespectful, demeaning treatment to intimidating, bullying behavior.
These behaviors are not just inappropriate, they are hurtful. This behavior hurts the individuals it is directed at. This behavior hurts the whole community as citizens lose trust in their Selectboard and don’t want to be a part of this hostile environment.
There is a seat up for election on the Wheelock Selectboard. I have one question for anyone interested in running for that seat. What would you do if a fellow Board member, or anyone, told the Chairwoman of the Board to “Shut up. You don’t know what you are talking about!” or words to that effect?
Carol Rossi
Wheelock, Vt.
