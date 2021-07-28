Distracted Drivers
To the Editor:
If they jerk the steering wheel when they look up.
In the United States at any moment, up to seven hundred thousand drivers are texting. Along with Drugs and Alcohol one in every five cars coming at you may have a distracted driver.
Charles Camber
Wheelock, Vt.
