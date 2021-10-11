Diversity Education Debated
To the Editor:
Education in New Hampshire would better serve students by teaching them basic math, history, civics and science to prepare them for life in the real world they will enter. An attempt to teach “equity” is a false goal. The world is not equal either in effort or in outcome. The disastrous failure of Communism/Socialism in every country where it has been tried should be ample evidence. A strong education in basics rather than a search for equality would better prepare students for the challenges they will meet in their futures.
David Rickey
Bath, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.