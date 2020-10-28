Do Not Split the Vote!
To the Editor:
Vote Incumbent Robert Starr - Democrat and for the 2nd seat do not split the vote between Incumbent John Rodgers (this year as an independent on the ballot) and Ron Horton the other democrat on the ballot giving the 2nd seat to the undeserving Russ Ingalls!
Blair Bessett
Barton, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.