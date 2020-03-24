Do the Math
To the Editor:
It’s time to do the math regards the coronavirus (covid-19) sickness in Vt and America. When you divide the number of confirmed cases by the populations you get the percentage and the odds of you getting the virus. In situations like this doing the math cuts thru the BS.
Just like the flick “On the Beach” when submarine Capt Gregory Peck went to San Francisco and found no people and Point Borrow and found radiation, it was the end of the world for mankind due to the radiation cloud circling the Earth. Now we have the virus circling the world. But, this one ain’t the end. Do the math and avoid others for now. Buy a lottery ticket and you just might win a $100,000. Do the math.
Later,
