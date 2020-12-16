Do the Right Thing

To the Editor:

First, the disclaimer: This letter is not a reflection of the Town Of Newark implied or intentional, but a personal opinion.

To Phil Scott, T.J. Donovan and Jim Condos: Will you not stand up and do the right thing? Will you not defend our legislature, that did the right thing, followed our state Constitution this summer and legally , and temporarily, modified our State election laws,( in the name of Covid-19 safety measures), to allow our State’s election officials to hold safe, legal elections this November?

Our legislature followed Constitutional law and allowed the people of Vermont to receive a ballot mailed to them without requesting one, drive through elections, extra personal protection mandates etc. By not standing up and calling out those States that disregarded Constitutionally set Election Law ie: by not having their legislatures legally modify election laws temporarily, but instead changing the rules without the legislature’s input or allowing things like, no signature verification, mailing ballots to those who did not request it, not allowing poll watchers, accepting ballots after election day etc; you are saying it is OK to muddy the general election results.

