Do We Hear What the Children Are Asking?

To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Are we honestly listening, answering their questions without bias? The lessons they learn today will influence their future and our nations for they are our future and our nation’s future leaders. Most parents live by and teach good ethics to their children and are proud when they follow them in their chosen careers. They are just as proud when they choose another career. We want them all to become independent, proud, respectful citizens. Are our nation’s leaders at all levels bestowing good ethics, something our parents would be proud of if their children followed suit?
Does the good he may have done while in office justify “January 6th?” To just watch while hundreds of his supporters attack our nation’s capital as the outnumbered capital police try to protect all, regardless of their political beliefs, as people from both sides were injured, even killed. For him to for hours refuse to stop it, his refusal to listen to his own team, even his own children. Is this a person you want with all the world’s destructive powers at his fingertips? How do you explain to your children, to the children and parents of all that were injured or killed that January 6th day? As the latest events unfold, is it becoming even worse than January 6th? Have you thought what to tell your children if or when this happens? As imperfect as our election and justice system is as a nation, world leaders shouldn’t use their powerful influence to fix the problems. “Peaceful means” means not to escalate hate and violence for his “Personal Gain.”
Have we not learned anything from our nations/world history? Are we bound to repeat it?
Larry Somers
Barnet, Vt.
