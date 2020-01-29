Do We Need Further Proof?
To the Editor:
Our state representatives are considering legislation that would add emojis to vehicle license plates.
Do we need any further proof that the State of Vermont is a joke?
Between this and Bernie running for president, it’s no wonder large portions of this nation think Vermonters have lost their minds?
