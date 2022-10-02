Do Your Research
To the Editor:
So, I received my ballot in the mail this week and must consider the pros and cons for this current slate of candidates before casting my vote. Yes, I’m one of those that believes, as this is a job after all, that the candidate with more experience, knowledge, and involvement in the community they are hoping to represent should get the job. How have their activities benefited the people of VT, what have they done to inform me of their activities and ways that I can contribute? Are they accessible and responsive? Of course, there is also whether they represent my values and hopes for the future of the state. A lot to consider!
Rep. Joe Parsons (R) and the challenger, Kelsey Root-Winchester (D) are quite different candidates. Rep. Parsons’ environmental scorecard for 2021-2022 is 13, he is part of the illustrious group of “Environmental Laggards” by the VT Conservation Voters. This seems particularly problematic considering the rural area he represents. He has an A grade from the NRA. As a conservationist and animal welfare advocate, I support responsible hunting. As a parent this is unfortunate as mass shootings continue with little to no change in gun policy. He only voted on one bill that the VT Chamber of Commerce saw as one of the fiscal successes in 2022, this is in contrast with Senators Benning and Kitchel. He voted against bill S.15 to implement universal mail-in voting for all general elections in Vermont, assuring all eligible Vermonters can vote. He also voted against the resolution to address racism and race-based health disparities in VT. In February he voted against PR.5 Declaration of rights; right to personal reproductive liberty. This is a direct message to me, my daughter, and other women in this state that we are not seen as autonomous arbiters of our lives and bodies, our financial stability and future, but rather more like livestock with no control over their own reproduction. Rep. Parsons has no platform that I can find, his official FB page has not been updated since January of 2021, he provided a short written summary to the voters of Newbury during Town Meeting, but I could not find this summary available elsewhere. In VT Digger’s 2022 Voter Guide, Rep. Parsons provided no bio and provided no response on his positions. https://vtdigger.org/vtdigger-2022-election-guide/2022-election-candidate/?candidate_id=joe-parsons . In an interview that I could find from the VT Republican Party in 2021, Rep. Parsons speaks about his plans and interactions with the community. His advice for candidates is to engage with the community because, “if they look at a ballot and they know one name on it, that’s the one they are going to go with”. I hope this is not the case.
Kelsey Root-Winchester has a much higher profile for me, and I can locate up-to-date information regarding her community support and activities, platform, and endorsements. Full disclosure, I have served on the Blue Mountain Union School Board with Mrs. Root-Winchester for many years. She has made real commitments to the fiscal health of Wells River, opening the Wells River Wellness Hall, revitalizing a historic building in our downtown. She is also a member of the Wells River Action Program that works to enhance the quality of life in the Village and surrounding communities. She has contributed to combating the drug crisis plaguing our families through her work with 302 Cares and Little River Health Care. She has spearheaded clothing drives and outreaches to our community on multiple levels. These are actions and a record of accomplishment that I can see. She has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood, so I know she will support PR.5 Declaration of rights; right to personal reproductive liberty. She has the support of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group that focuses on health, environment, and local economic growth, as well as Renew U.S. focused on climate, racial, and economic justice. She has also been endorsed by Let’s Grow Kids Action Network, VT AFT, and VT NEA to support childcare, public schools and their educators, health care, and higher education workers. Mrs.
Root-Winchester did provide a bio and answers to VT Digger’s 2022 Voter Guide https://vtdigger.org/vtdigger-2022-election-guide/2022-election-candidate/?candidate_id=kelsey-root-winchester .
Sen. Joe Benning (R) and Sen. Jane Kitchel (D) have represented our area well, environmentally, fiscally, and locally through our public schools. Of particular importance to me, is their support of PR.5 Declaration of rights; right to personal reproductive liberty. Their environmental scorecard in 2021-2022, 57 and 86 respectively, shows a respect for the land and the conscientious use of our resources. They voted to provide economic relief for VT businesses, tax relief for our veterans, and efforts to enhance workforce retention to help keep VT competitive. I personally know their support for local schools through the Act 46 debacle, and both supported PR5. Thank you both.
Well, I think I am ready to cast my vote. I hope you do your research, find those candidates that are qualified and right for the job we have elected to perform, and vote your conscience. Now more than ever that is what our politics needs.
Sincerely,
Judy Murray
Wells River, Vt.
