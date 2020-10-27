Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Hello Vermonters (many from Caledonia and Orange County) -
My name is JT Dodge. I live in Newbury, Vermont with my wife and two children. I was born in Newport, Vermont and raised in Island Pond. I am an Information Technology systems engineer. My wife and I both have small online stores that are growing.
My wife Jessica and I decided to home school my son (who is 16 years old) a couple of years ago, and this past year we selected to home school my daughter (8 years old) as well. We initially made the decision to pull my son out based on his multiple disabling allergies, many that were exacerbated in the school, and made worse by losing confidence, bullying and suffering grades. It was for different reasons we decided to home school my daughter. She excels in a competitive environment and has above average literary skills. The problem was that she fell outside of the bell-curve. In standard public schools if one falls outside of the mainstream, there is an unconscious effort to keep the child within the learning parameters of the largest majority of students progress-wise. There is little incentive to push effective students to levels that reach beyond the mainstream or struggling students. My wife and I decided that our children would have a more positive experience at home. I stand behind school choice as I will make the best decisions for my children. Some do not agree that parents should have choices outside of government schools. I’ll add that I appreciate teachers and the patience it takes to instruct those little ones here in Vermont.
